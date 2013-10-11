FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM raises prices on new pickup trucks by 6 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 9:54 PM / 4 years ago

GM raises prices on new pickup trucks by 6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co raised the price of its 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks by $1,500 this month, GM said on Friday.

The largest U.S. automaker will offer up to $1,500 cash back on the new trucks through the end of October as a way of temporarily offsetting the price hike, GM spokesman Jim Cain said.

The move, which was announced to dealers on Monday, amounts to a roughly 6 percent price increase on the redesigned pickup trucks. The truck roll-out began in June and represents GM’s most important vehicle launch since its 2009 bankruptcy.

Analysts have said the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, along with related SUVs, generate more than $12,000 per vehicle in profit and account for about 60 percent of the company’s global profit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.