U.S. House panel requests auto recall documents from GM
March 11, 2014 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House panel requests auto recall documents from GM

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday gave General Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) until March 25 to provide information related to the automaker’s recall of vehicles due to safety concerns.

In letters to GM CEO Mary Barra and NHTSA Acting Administrator David Friedman, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton said: “There are several questions surrounding this latest recall and right now we are just looking for answers to determine what the company and NHTSA knew about these problems, when they knew it, and what they did about it.”

Representative Henry Waxman, the senior Democrat on the committee, said that the panel will examine whether GM “knowingly allowed faulty and dangerous cars to remain on the road.”

