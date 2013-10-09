FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM recalls nearly 22,000 pickup trucks in N. America over seats
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

GM recalls nearly 22,000 pickup trucks in N. America over seats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Wednesday it is recalling nearly 22,000 of its 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks because of a problem with their seats.

GM said that in the event of the trucks being struck from behind, the reclining seat backs might move more than allowed by safety regulators and not provide as much protection from injury as designed.

GM said it has gotten no reports of accidents or injury related to this possible defect.

Owners of the new trucks can have the seats inspected and if necessary repaired at GM dealers.

Of the total of 21,721 pickup trucks recalled, 18,972 are in the United States, 2,575 in Canada, 103 in Mexico and 71 outside North America, GM said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.