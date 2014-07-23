FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM recalls 717,950 vehicles in U.S., not for ignition switches
July 23, 2014

GM recalls 717,950 vehicles in U.S., not for ignition switches

DETROIT, July 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday announced six recalls covering 717,950 vehicles in the United States for varying reasons.

None of the recalls were related to the ignition switch issues that have caused nearly 15 million recalls of GM vehicles worldwide this year. The new set of recalls brings GM’s recalls worldwide this year to nearly 30 million.

The largest recall is for a potentially loose bolt in power adjustable front seats for several cars from model years 2010 and 2012.

Vehicles involved in the recalls announced Wednesday have been linked to two crashes, 3 injuries and no deaths, GM said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)

