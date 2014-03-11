FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal prosecutors in New York open criminal probe of GM -source
March 11, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Federal prosecutors in New York open criminal probe of GM -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 11 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York are examining whether General Motors is criminally liable for failing to properly disclose problems with some of its vehicles that were linked to 13 deaths and led to a recall last month, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The probe is in its early stages, and the source did not elaborate on the legal theory behind the potential criminal liability.

Federal investigators are reviewing information about how GM handled reports of problems with ignition switches that first came to light 10 years ago, according to the source.

The source did not want to be named because the probe has not been disclosed publicly.

GM declined to comment on Tuesday.

