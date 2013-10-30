FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM posts strong profit on U.S. demand, smaller loss in Europe
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

GM posts strong profit on U.S. demand, smaller loss in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong results in its core North American market and a smaller-than-anticipated loss in Europe.

Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $757 million, or 45 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with $1.48 billion, or 89 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Excluding one-time items related to the repurchase of preferred stock and tax expenses, GM earned 96 cents a share, 2 cents more than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

The results in North America and Europe helped to offset weaker-than-expected earnings in GM’s international operations, which include China and South America. The international earnings fell to $299 million from $761 million last year as the markets outside China were a drag.

