GM 4th-quarter profit misses Wall St estimate
February 6, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

GM 4th-quarter profit misses Wall St estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - General Motors Co posted a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as results in North America, Asia and South America disappointed.

Net income rose to $913 million, or 57 cents a share, from $892 million, or 54 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The quarter included about $200 million in special items related to the exit of the Chevrolet brand from Europe, the end of manufacturing in Australia, offset by a gain on the sale of equity in Ally Financial and other items.

Excluding the items, GM earned 67 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 88 cents a share.

Revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to $40.5 billion, below the $41.08 billion analysts had expected.

