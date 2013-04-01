GM expects truck buyers to choose high-end models, more features

DETROIT, April 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co expects to sell more high-end versions of its new full-size pickup trucks as American truck buyers opt for advanced safety features that outgoing models do not offer, executives said on Monday.

The automaker expects to sell more luxurious “crew cab” editions of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GM Sierra, both of which start around $33,000.

This body style now accounts for 50 percent of Silverado sales and just under 60 percent of Sierra sales, the company said. GM expects this style to be 60 percent or higher of 2014 Silverado sales and 65 percent or more of 2014 Sierra sales.

The new pickups will offer lane departure warning, forward collision alert and other features not offered on previous trucks.

GM also on Monday announced pricing and fuel economy figures for its new trucks. The base price of the 2014 Silverado will be the same as the outgoing model, while the 2014 GM Sierra will cost about $500 more.

The starting price of the 2014 Silverado is $24,585 for the regular cab body style, $28,610 for the double cab and $32,710 for the higher-end crew cab style. Those same body styles for the 2014 Sierra start at $25,085, $29,110 and $33,210.

GM said a new 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 in the 2014 Silverado and Sierra is rated by the EPA at 16 miles per gallon in city driving and 22 miles per gallon on the highway for two-wheel drive and 23 miles per gallon on the highway for four-wheel drive.