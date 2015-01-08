FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda to pay $70 million in fines for failure to report deaths, injuries-u.s. Agency
January 8, 2015

Honda to pay $70 million in fines for failure to report deaths, injuries-u.s. Agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co has agreed to pay $70 million to the U.S. government in penalties for failing to report hundreds of injuries, deaths and other consumer claims involving its cars, transportation officials said on Thursday.

In November, Honda revealed that it had failed to report 1,729 cases involving deaths or injuries between July 2003 and June 2014. Eight of those incidences involved Takata Corp air bags that had ruptured and have been the subject of massive recalls and federal investigations.

Honda has been under investigation for violations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s Early Warning Reporting regulations. The rules require automakers to quickly report any information regarding possible defects, deaths and injuries or damage and warranty claims made by consumers. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bill Trott)

