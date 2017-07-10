MOVES-BlueMountain names Lee Kempler operating chief for investments
July 10 Asset manager BlueMountain Capital Management LLC on Monday named Lee Kempler as chief operating officer for investments in a newly-created role.
WASHINGTON, July 10 Honda Motor Co said Monday it had confirmed an 11th U.S. death involving one of its vehicles tied to a faulty Takata Corp air bag inflator.
The Japanese automaker said the incident occurred in Florida in June 2016 when an individual was working on repairs on a 2001 Honda Accord and the air bag ruptured. At least 17 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide are now tied to the defect that prompted the largest ever auto safety recall and led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)
July 10 Asset manager BlueMountain Capital Management LLC on Monday named Lee Kempler as chief operating officer for investments in a newly-created role.
BRUSSELS, July 10 Greece should develop a strategy for borrowing in the markets and should borrow in the market before the end of its euro zone bailout programme next year, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Monday.