Honda builds 20 millionth vehicle in U.S.

March 20 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co on Thursday celebrated building 20 million automobiles in the United States and its 10 millionth Accord car.

Honda was the first Japanese automaker to open an auto assembly plant in the United States. Its plant in Marysville, Ohio, produced its first car, a Honda Accord sedan on Nov. 1, 1982.

Honda made 1.3 million vehicles in the United States last year, an increase of 7.4 percent over 2012 and a record for the company.

Besides Marysville, Honda has assembly plants in nearby East Liberty, Ohio; Lincoln, Alabama; and Greensburg, Indiana.

U.S. sales of Honda new cars, crossovers and SUVs rose 7.2 percent last year to 1.53 million. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)