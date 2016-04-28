FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda expects quake-hit plant to resume full operation in August
April 28, 2016 / 7:01 AM / a year ago

Honda expects quake-hit plant to resume full operation in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Thursday said it planned to resume production in stages at its motorcycle plant in southern Japan beginning May 6, after the factory suffered damage during a series of earthquakes earlier this month.

The company said it expected the plant would return to full operation in mid-August.

Honda said that mini-vehicle production at a plant run by supplier Yachiyo Industry Co would take about half a year to return to normal. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

