Honda expects quake-hit plant to resume full operation in August

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Thursday said it planned to resume production in stages at its motorcycle plant in southern Japan beginning May 6, after the factory suffered damage during a series of earthquakes earlier this month.

The company said it expected the plant would return to full operation in mid-August.

Honda said that mini-vehicle production at a plant run by supplier Yachiyo Industry Co would take about half a year to return to normal. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)