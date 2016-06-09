FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda recalls more vehicles in Japan over air bags
June 9, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Honda recalls more vehicles in Japan over air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co on Thursday recalled a total of around 780,000 vehicles in Japan over air bags made by Takata Corp.

Recalled vehicles include the automaker’s Odyssey minivan and Fit subcompact model.

Automakers are ramping up recalls of Takata air bag inflators after the auto parts maker, under pressure from the U.S. government, agreed last month to declare more of its airbags as defective in the United States.

Separately, Nissan recalled around 230,000 of its Note mini multi-purpose vehicles in Japan over a potential fault with its engine bracket mount, and a total of around 57,200 of its Skyline and Infiniti Q50 models in Japan, North America, Europe China and other regions over steering issues. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

