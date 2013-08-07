Honda to invest $215 mln in Ohio operations

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it will invest about $215 million in its Ohio manufacturing operations to add new powertrain technology and two training centers.

The Japanese automaker said about $180 million will be spent at its Anna, Ohio, engine plant to expand capabilities in aluminum die casting and engine parts production, as well as to add a training center for powertrains.

Honda also has started construction of a 160,000-square-foot building near its existing operations in Marysville, Ohio, that will house a training facility, office space and a heritage center highlighting the company’s history in the state and country. The $35 million building is scheduled to open in the fall of 2014, Honda said.

A company spokesman said the plans will create 10 jobs.