FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to invest $215 mln in Ohio operations
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 3:52 PM / in 4 years

Honda to invest $215 mln in Ohio operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it will invest about $215 million in its Ohio manufacturing operations to add new powertrain technology and two training centers.

The Japanese automaker said about $180 million will be spent at its Anna, Ohio, engine plant to expand capabilities in aluminum die casting and engine parts production, as well as to add a training center for powertrains.

Honda also has started construction of a 160,000-square-foot building near its existing operations in Marysville, Ohio, that will house a training facility, office space and a heritage center highlighting the company’s history in the state and country. The $35 million building is scheduled to open in the fall of 2014, Honda said.

A company spokesman said the plans will create 10 jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.