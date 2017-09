DETROIT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co will pay a fine of $17.35 million for failing to report a brake defect in timely fashion to U.S. safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday.

NHTSA said the South Korean automaker delayed a recall for a defect that can cause corrosion in the braking system of the Hyundai Genesis sedans from model years 2009 to 2012. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)