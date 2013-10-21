FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. safety regulators probe Hyundai Genesis for brake issues
October 21, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. safety regulators probe Hyundai Genesis for brake issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into an estimated 40,000 Hyundai Genesis cars from model year 2009 in the United States for potential brake problems.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary evaluation after receiving 23 consumer complaints alleging reduced brake effectiveness, according to documents filed online. Several complaints said the problem was diagnosed as a faulty antilock brake system module.

In one complaint NHTSA received, a consumer in Florida alleged that her brakes did not work, resulting in a crash into another vehicle stopped at a red light. In another complaint, the consumer reported responding to the same problem by using the parking brake, losing control of the vehicle.

A spokesman for Hyundai Motor Co said the automaker is investigating the issue and will cooperate fully with the NHTSA.

A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that could lead to a recall should regulators determine that a safety issue needs to be addressed by a manufacturer.

