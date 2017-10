July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts supplier American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc said second-quarter revenue rose 7.8 percent, to $739.8 million, while net income fell to $4.7 million, or 6 cents per share.

The results reflected charges and restructuring costs of $36.5 million, or 49 cents per share, related to the closing of plants in Detroit and Cheektowaga, New York.

American Axle last year earned $49.2 million, or 65 cents per share.