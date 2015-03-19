FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan automobile demand seen down 5.4 pct in FY2015/16 -auto lobby
March 19, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Japan automobile demand seen down 5.4 pct in FY2015/16 -auto lobby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses is expected to fall 5.4 percent to 4.99 million vehicles in the fiscal year ending in March 2016, the auto industry lobby said on Thursday.

That would mark a second straight year of declines, as car sales continue to suffer from the hangover of a sales take hike in April last year.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said sales of new automobiles likely fell 7.3 percent in the year ending this month. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

