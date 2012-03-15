Japan auto demand seen up 1.9 pct in 2012/13

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japanese auto demand is forecast to rise 1.9 percent in the coming financial year, helped by a recovery from last year’s disasters and on tax incentives and subsidies for fuel-efficient vehicles, an industry group said on Thursday.

The market for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, is expected to total 4.80 million vehicles in the year starting on April 1, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said.

That is slower than a 2.4 percent rise to 4.71 million vehicles estimated for the current financial year ending March 31.