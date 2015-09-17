FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan auto lobby head says meeting FY sales forecast could be tough
September 17, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s auto industry lobby said on Thursday its domestic vehicle sales forecast of 4.99 million vehicles for this business year would be difficult to meet if the current pace of sales continues in the second half.

Fumihiko Ike, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), said a recovery in the country’s demand for cars was riding on 660cc minivehicles, but the outlook was “very tough” due to an increase in taxes for that segment.

The forecast of 4.99 million vehicles in the year to March represents a decline of 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
