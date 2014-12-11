FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan to recall around 152,000 cars worldwide over Takata air bags
December 11, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan to recall around 152,000 cars worldwide over Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would recall around 152,000 cars worldwide that carry potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.

Japan’s No. 2 automaker said it was recalling cars using Takata’s passenger side air bags including its Presage minivan models.

Nissan said it expanded its recall after a recent “unusual deployment” of a Takata air bag at a salvage yard in central Japan, which also triggered recalls by Toyota Motor Corp .

The company also said it was recalling 250,000 cars, including its March model in Japan, over separate issues with its door mirrors. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

