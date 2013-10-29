FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Johnson Controls 4th-qtr earnings match analysts' expectations
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 1:51 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Johnson Controls 4th-qtr earnings match analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects 6th paragraph to show auto interiors business to contract; corrects to show auto interiors loss for year, not quarter)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc, met analyst expectations in posting a record net profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, and said earnings would rise 30 percent in the next quarter, the first of its fiscal 2014.

JCI, a diversified company that is an automotive supplier and maker of power efficiency products for buildings, reported a company record net income of $657 million versus $526 million a year ago. Its quarterly revenue of $11.05 billion was up from $10.39 billion a year earlier.

Both quarterly revenue and diluted earnings per share, excluding one-time items of $95 cents per diluted share, matched expectations of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New Chief Executive Alex Molinaroli on Tuesday announced, along with the company’s earnings statement, that JCI expects next quarter’s earnings to rise 30 percent, or 35 percent adjusted for the sale of HomeLink, an automotive electronics business sold in late September to Gentex Corp.

Analyst Ravi Shanker of Morgan Stanley said the fiscal first-quarter earnings projections appeared to be conservative. JCI’s fiscal first quarter runs from October to December.

Milwaukee-based JCI also announced its intention to “explore strategic options” to contract its automotive interiors business as part of its previously stated plan to expand its multi-business portfolio. The automotive interiors part of JCI’s business totaled $4.2 billion and lost $13 million in the fiscal year.

Molinaroli took over as CEO on Oct. 1 from Steve Roell, who remains chairman of the company’s board of directors until Dec. 31. JCI has about 168,000 employees.

JCI’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $43.52 in early New York Stock Exchange trading. At one point during the morning, its shares reached $44.11, which beat its 12-month high of $43.49 per share (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.