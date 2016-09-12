FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAW will support Unifor in talks with GM in Canada -UAW president
September 12, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

UAW will support Unifor in talks with GM in Canada -UAW president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams said on Monday the U.S. union will support Canada's unionized auto workers during contract talks with General Motors Co, but declined to say whether the UAW would refuse work at GM plants in the event of a Canadian strike.

Williams said he believes GM and Jerry Dias, president of the Canadian union Unifor, will "come to a conclusion that's best for all parties" and hopes they can reach a new four-year contract without a strike. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
