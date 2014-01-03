FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Land Rover recalls SUVs in US for potential airbag issue
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Land Rover recalls SUVs in US for potential airbag issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 3,912 Range Rover sport utility vehicles in the United States because the front seat side airbags may not deploy.

The SUVs from model years 2013 and 2014 are being recalled because a connector in the airbag system may become disconnected, causing airbags on the driver and passenger sides not to function and increasing the risk of injury in an accident, according to documents filed this week with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned India’s Tata Motors , will notify owners and dealers will modify the area around the connector to prevent it from becoming disconnected, according to the NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to begin on Jan. 17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.