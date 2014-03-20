FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Truck maker MAN wins orders from Brazil
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 20, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Truck maker MAN wins orders from Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN on Thursday said it had won two major tenders in Brazil for a total of 814 vehicles.

MAN, which is controlled by Volkswagen, said Brazil’s National Fund for Education Development had ordered 500 delivery trucks to help distribute meals to public schools.

MAN also said Ambev, Latin America’s largest beer brewery, will receive 314 new Worker 23.230 vehicles, which are especially developed for the transportation of beverages in time for the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

