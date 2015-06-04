FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mazda is latest automaker to expand Takata air bag recall
June 4, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

Mazda is latest automaker to expand Takata air bag recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp has expanded to 444,907 a recall of cars equipped with potentially defective Takata air bags, the automaker said in a notice posted Thursday with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mazda a year ago recalled 328,243 sedans because the inflators in the Takata air bags could rupture.

Mazda is the eighth automaker to initiate or expand air bag-related recalls after Takata acknowledged potential defects in May. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Christian Plumb)

