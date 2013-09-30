Mazda recalls 161,400 Mazda6 cars in US because of door problem

DETROIT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp is recalling 161,400 Mazda6 sedans in the United States because loose screws could cause the side doors to come open while the car is being driven.

The Japanese automaker is recalling the cars from model years 2009 through 2013 because the door latch mounting screws could become loose, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If all three mounting screws got too loose, the door latch wouldn’t engage and the door could open, according to NHTSA. If the door ajar warning light is not noticed and the vehicle is driven, the door could open while the car is in motion, increasing the risk of accident or injury.

U.S. safety regulators opened a probe called a preliminary evaluation in May after receiving four consumer complaints on the issue, according to NHTSA.

Mazda will apply a thread-locking adhesive to the screws and re-tighten them free of charge, according to NHTSA. The recall is expected to begin by Oct. 18.

The cars were built at a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, that Mazda and Ford Motor Co operated jointly until 2012.