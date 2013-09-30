FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda recalls 161,400 Mazda6 cars in US because of door problem
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Mazda recalls 161,400 Mazda6 cars in US because of door problem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp is recalling 161,400 Mazda6 sedans in the United States because loose screws could cause the side doors to come open while the car is being driven.

The Japanese automaker is recalling the cars from model years 2009 through 2013 because the door latch mounting screws could become loose, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If all three mounting screws got too loose, the door latch wouldn’t engage and the door could open, according to NHTSA. If the door ajar warning light is not noticed and the vehicle is driven, the door could open while the car is in motion, increasing the risk of accident or injury.

U.S. safety regulators opened a probe called a preliminary evaluation in May after receiving four consumer complaints on the issue, according to NHTSA.

Mazda will apply a thread-locking adhesive to the screws and re-tighten them free of charge, according to NHTSA. The recall is expected to begin by Oct. 18.

The cars were built at a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, that Mazda and Ford Motor Co operated jointly until 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.