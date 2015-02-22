Mercedes recalls 147,000 cars in U.S. for engine fire risk

DETROIT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 147,000 mid-size sedans and station wagons from 2013-2015 to check for risk of engine fires, the U.S. safety regulator said Saturday.

The cars have a rubber seal in the engine compartment that can fall onto the exhaust system, increasing the risk of an under-hood fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Among the cars being recalled are versions of the CLS-class sedan and the E-class sedan and wagon.

Mercedes said U.S. dealers will begin notifying owners and repairing the cars in mid-March.

Last week, the automaker recalled another 149,000 CLS-class and E-class cars in Europe and China for a similar problem. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Eric Walsh)