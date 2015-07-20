NHTSA Chief: Agency reviewing safety rules for automated cars

DETROIT, July 20 (Reuters) - The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday the agency is reviewing federal vehicle safety rules to determine whether the self-driving vehicle technology that automakers and technology companies such as Google Inc, are road testing comply with the law.

The agency is looking at a list of rules that could affect the rollout of features such as Tesla Motors Inc’s “autopilot” hands-free driving system or General Motors Co’s proposed “super cruise” system, NHTSA administrator Mark Rosekind said in a briefing with reporters. (Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Christian Plumb)