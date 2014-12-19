FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan gaining Russia market share, less hurt than peers by rouble fall -CEO
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Nissan gaining Russia market share, less hurt than peers by rouble fall -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is faring better than peers in Russia as domestic production via an alliance with the country’s biggest auto firm shields it against the rouble’s plunge, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.

The Russian currency has plunged by about 50 percent against the dollar so far this year, raising questions for global auto makers operating in the country.

Russia is Nissan’s fifth-largest market and the Japanese firm’s alliance with Renault SA, of which Ghosn is chairman and CEO, gives it a majority stake in Avtovaz OAO , Russia’s largest automaker.

Ghosn told reporters Nissan is gaining market share in Russia, and the group is raising prices on some Nissan and Renault models on sale there that have high levels of foreign content. He has said that he wants to triple sales in Russia in the next three years.

Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
