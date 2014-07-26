FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nissan expands U.S. recall of cars with defective Takata air bags
July 26, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Nissan expands U.S. recall of cars with defective Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 26 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co has expanded by 226,326 vehicles a recall of older models equipped with defective air bags made by Japan’s Takata Corp, Nissan said in an amended filing posted Saturday by U.S. safety regulators.

At least nine automakers, including Nissan, have recalled more than 12 million vehicles worldwide over the past five years because air bag inflators supplied by Takata could rupture and send shrapnel into vehicle occupants.

In April 2013, Nissan told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it would recall 438,302 cars, including the Maxima, Sentra, Pathfinder, FX, I35 and QX4 from model years 2001-2003.

The expanded recall now covers 664,628 of the same models.

Nissan said it would begin notifying owners about recall repairs on Aug. 11. Dealers will replace inflators at no charge. (Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
