Major automakers to announce pact to install auto-braking systems by 2022

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - Major automakers will announce Thursday they have agreed to install automatic emergency braking systems in nearly all vehicles by September 2022, three sources briefed on the plans said.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced in September a deal in principle with 10 automakers to eventually add the technology to prevent thousands of crashes a year. The final agreement includes additional automakers and will be unveiled at a press conference in McLean, Va., at a government press conference.

The final agreement includes automakers representing more than 99 percent of U.S. light vehicle sales. Among those joining the deal are Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , Honda Motor Co and Volkswagen AG .

Automatic emergency braking includes systems designed to prevent crashes in which drivers do not apply the brakes or fail to apply enough braking power to avoid a collision.