UPDATE 1-U.S. safety agency says automakers to add automatic braking by 2022

(Update with reaction, more details)

By David Shepardson

MCLEAN, Va., March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that 20 automakers have agreed to make automatic emergency braking standard on nearly all U.S. vehicles by 2022, a move that could prevent thousands of rear-end crashes annually.

At a press conference at a federal highway facility in McLean, Virginia, U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials hailed the voluntary commitment by 20 automakers representing more than 99 percent of U.S. vehicle sales. They include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co.

Reuters reported the planned agreement Wednesday.

In 2012, rear-end crashes killed 1,705 people and injured 547,000 in the United States. About 87 percent of the deaths and injuries might have been prevented or lessened if vehicles had a collision avoidance system because they were linked to driver inattention, researchers found.

“We’re getting these safety systems into vehicles much faster than what would have been otherwise possible,” said NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind. “A commitment of this magnitude is unprecedented, and it will bring more safety to more Americans sooner.”

The NHTSA estimated the agreement will make automatic emergency braking standard on new cars two years faster than if it began the process to legally require the technology.

The technology will become standard on virtually all light-duty cars and trucks with a gross vehicle weight of 8,500 lbs. or less, beginning no later than Sept. 1, 2022. Vehicles with manual transmissions will have slightly longer to comply because of technical challenges.

The technology will be standard on virtually all trucks with a gross vehicle weight between 8,501 lbs. and 10,000 lbs., beginning no later than Sept. 1, 2025.

But the agreement is not legally enforceable, and some critics want the agency to make it legally required.

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Representative Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, and Representative Michael Burgess, a Texas Republican, hailed the announcement. “Technology in cars is rapidly evolving, and the innovative safety features like autonomous braking being developed to cut down on accidents is remarkable,” the pair said.

Senators Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, said NHTSA should have prodded automakers to make the technologies standard sooner.

“This safety technology, which could prevent or reduce the consequences of an estimated 80 percent of rear-end collisions, can and needs to be in the car of today, not the car of tomorrow,” they said in a statement.

Canada’s auto regulatory agency, Transport Canada, was also involved in the talks with NHTSA and automakers, but it is not clear if automakers will agree to add the technology (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)