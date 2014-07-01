FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. June auto sales hit level not seen since July 2006
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. June auto sales hit level not seen since July 2006

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales rose 1.2 percent in June, beating expectations of a 3 percent decline, Autodata Corp reported on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate used to measure strength of the auto industry of 16.98 million vehicles, the highest rate since July 2006, Autodata Corp said.

Most major automakers beat expectations, and sales at the top-selling manufacturer in the U.S. market, General Motors Co , rose 1 percent despite its ongoing safety crisis. Analysts had expected GM’s sales to fall 6 percent. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
