DETROIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. automakers sold 1.09 million new vehicles in October, according to industry consultancy Autodata Corp. It was the highest October sales in the United States since 2007. * U.S. October auto sales at 14.3 million on seasonally adjusted annualized

rate-autodata corp * U.S. October auto sales up 7 percent at 1.09 million - autodata corp