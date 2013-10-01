FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler Canada sales rise in Sept., Toyota helped by new models
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler Canada sales rise in Sept., Toyota helped by new models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group’s Canadian arm extended its year-over-year sales growth streak in September, selling the most cars for that month in 13 years, the company said on Tuesday.

The automaker sold 19,858 vehicles last month, 1.5 percent more than in the same period last year. Year to date, total sales were up 6.5 percent.

Car sales edged up 0.4 percent to 3,616, while truck sales rose 1.8 percent to 16,242. Several Chrysler models posted sales declines, but an increase in Dodge car and Chrysler truck models helped offset the drops.

Toyota Canada reported record sales for its cars, trucks and Lexus luxury unit, bolstered in part by new models of the Canadian-built Corolla and RAV4. September sales gained 2.6 percent to 17,268 cars and trucks sold.

Sales for Honda’s Canadian arm advanced 8 percent from a year ago to 13,964 as sales of its Fit and Accord models doubled from a year ago. Total sales are up 11.2 percent so far this year to 121,890 units sold.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.