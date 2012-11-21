FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JD Power-LMC say November US auto sales up 12 pct from year ago
November 21, 2012

JD Power-LMC say November US auto sales up 12 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales are rebounding after Superstorm Sandy cut sales in late October and early November, and this month should show a 12 percent increase from a year before, consultancies JD Power & Associates and LMC Automotive said on Wednesday.

November auto sales have been rising each week, and there are signs that December will be a strong sales month to end the best year for U.S. auto sales since before the 2008-2009 economic downturn.

On a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, November sales are seen at 15 million new vehicles, LMC and JD Power said.

