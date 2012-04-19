FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

JD Power-LMC sees April US auto sales up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. April auto sales are expected to rise by 11 percent over last April to an annualized rate of 13.8 million vehicles, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

J.D. Power and LMC forecast U.S. light vehicle sales will be 1.13 million vehicles in April, up from last April but down from 1.40 million vehicles sold last month.

The consultants also raised their forecast for 2012 U.S. light vehicle sales to 14.3 million vehicles, up from their previous forecast of 14.1 million. Last year, U.S. light vehicle sales were 12.8 million.

