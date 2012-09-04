FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler U.S. August sales up 14 percent
September 4, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Chrysler U.S. August sales up 14 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC reported its 29th consecutive month of year-on-year sales gains with a 14-percent rise in August.

Chrysler sales were 148,472 vehicles, which the company said showed its best performance for August since 2007.

U.S. auto industry sales should be 14.6 million new vehicles on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, Chrysler said.

Taking out the medium and heavy trucks, that would be about 14.3 million light cars and trucks, compared with 14.1 million projected in July.

Analysts use the light vehicles sales figure as a key measure of the industry’s health.

Economists polled by Thomson Reuters last week expected an August annualized sales rate of 14.2 million light vehicles.

Chrysler is managed by and majority owned by Fiat SpA .

