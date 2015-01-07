FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish new car sales growth picks up in December
January 7, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Polish new car sales growth picks up in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Car sales up 10 pct in December from previous year

* Sales boosted by discounting - research firm Samar

WARSAW, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Polish new car registrations rose for the 19th consecutive month in December, with dealers who are offering seasonal discounts posting their best sales for the month since 2010, an industry monitor said on Wednesday.

Passenger car and small truck sales in Poland rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in December, research institute Samar said. Buyers were attracted by discounted vehicles which are usually on offer at the time of year in Poland.

Sales of new cars rose 12.2 percent in 2014, showing that domestic demand remained strong in an expanding economy.

In monthly terms sales rose by 20.9 percent in December following an almost 15 percent drop in November.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Keith Weir

