Polish new car sales rise 1.8 pct in January

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Polish new car sales grew year-on-year in January for the 20th consecutive month, an industry monitor said on Tuesday, with dealers offering seasonal discounts posting their best sales for the month since 2008.

Passenger car and small truck sales rose 1.8 percent in January compared with the same month last year, research institute Samar said.

Buyers were attracted by discounted prices, which are usually on offer at this time of the year in Poland, proving that domestic demand continued to be strong in the expanding economy.

In monthly terms, sales fell by 5.5 percent in January following an almost 21-percent surge in December.

The top-selling car makers in Poland are Volkswagen and its subsidiary Skoda, along with Toyota, General Motors’ Opel and Ford. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by Susan Thomas)