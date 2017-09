DETROIT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales in January month were the highest for any January since 2006, Autodata Corp said on Tuesday.

Total new vehicle sales of 1.15 million vehicles were a 13.7 percent rise from last January and the 16.66 million vehicle annualized selling rate was the highest since January 2006, Autodata said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)