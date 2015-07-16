FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Seat resumes Spanish production as supplier strike ends
July 16, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

VW's Seat resumes Spanish production as supplier strike ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 16 (Reuters) - Spanish carmaker Seat will resume domestic production after the end of a strike at one of its suppliers, the company said on Thursday.

Production at the Volkswagen subsidiary’s Martorell plant in Barcelona was halted on Wednesday by a strike over wages at Johnson Controls Eurosit, which supplies seats for the carmaker’s vehicles.

Workers at Johnson Controls Eurosit, the Spanish unit of Wisconsin-based Johnson Controls Inc, voted in favour of a negotiated deal early on Thursday, Seat said.

Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by David Goodman

