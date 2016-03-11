FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says legal hurdles remain to deployment of self-driving cars
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. says legal hurdles remain to deployment of self-driving cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The top U.S. auto safety regulator said Friday that significant legal hurdles must be cleared before fully self-driving cars without steering wheels and gas pedals can be sold in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working on new guidance to states, policymakers and companies on self-driving vehicles that it hopes to release in July.

NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said a report being released Friday shows there are relatively few legal hurdles to the deployment of self-driving cars with human controls, but there are potentially “significant” hurdles to autonomous vehicles with no steering wheels or brake pedals.

Alphabet Inc wants to eventually be able to deploy fully autonomous vehicles without human controls.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.