Sixt full-year profit rises 16 pct on pickup in rentals
March 24, 2014

Sixt full-year profit rises 16 pct on pickup in rentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 24 (Reuters) - German car rental firm Sixt said its full-year pretax profit rose 16 percent to 137.1 million euros ($188.96 million), thanks to a pickup in demand in rentals in France, Spain and the United States.

The 2013 results were broadly in line with analyst expectations of 134 million euros pretax profit.

An improvement in the economic conditions in Europe in 2013 led to an increase in vehicle rentals, the company said on Monday, adding that it expects to generate stable or slightly higher pretax profit in 2014.

Sixt said it would propose making a dividend payment of 0.65 euros per ordinary share and 0.67 euros for every preferred share, plus a bonus dividend of 0.35 euros for both share categories. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editign by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
