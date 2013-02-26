UPDATE 1-Asian brands dominate Consumer Reports' top autos for 2013

* Detroit has no cars in top ten

DETROIT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Honda and Toyota had three car models each in Consumer Reports’ annual Top Picks ranking, while no American models landed in the top ten.

Honda Motor Co’s redesigned 2013 Accord was named best midsized sedan, its Odyssey was best minivan and the CR-V was best small SUV.

Toyota Motor Corp’s Prius hybrid was named Top Green Car for the 10th straight year while the Highlander was selected best midsized SUV and the Scion FR-S tied the Subaru BRZ, also Japanese, as best sports car.

Consumer Reports, which tested more than 280 vehicles, said its Top Picks must score high marks in reliability, safety and road-test performance.

No U.S. domestic cars cracked this year’s top 10 list, which the New York-based consumer testing organization released Tuesday.

The Subaru Impreza was named best compact car and the Hyundai Elantra, from Korea, best budget car.

Germany’s Audi A6 and the BMW 328i, which were selected best luxury car and best sports sedan, respectively, were the only non-Asian models to make the top 10 list.

Detroit-based manufacturers fared just as poorly in Consumer Reports’ annual Car Brand Report Cards, also released Tuesday.

The organization rates each manufacturer’s individual brands, with a composite score based on reliability and road testing.

Toyota’s Lexus was the overall winner, with a score of 79, followed by Subaru and Mazda, tied at 76. The best European brand was Volkswagen’s Audi, which placed eight overall.

General Motors Co’s Cadillac had the highest score among the domestic brands. The individual brands of Ford Motor Co and Fiat’s Chrysler Group anchored the bottom of the survey.

The organization noted that it “recommends fewer than half of the domestic models” that it tests, with most of its domestic recommendations coming from Chevrolet and GMC.