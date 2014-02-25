Electric car Tesla named Consumer Reports' top auto pick

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. electric luxury car Tesla Model S was named by Consumer Reports magazine on Tuesday as its overall Top Pick for 2014, while Japanese models took just five of the top 10 spots, their worst showing in the 18-year history of the annual rankings.

The Ram 1500 was named the top pickup truck, the first time a Chrysler model has cracked the Top Picks since 1998. South Korean automaker Hyundai, and German brands BMW and Volkswagen’s Audi also had models topping the 10 Consumer Reports categories.