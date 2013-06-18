NHTSA opens investigation on Suzuki airbag warning lights

DETROIT, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators say they have opened an investigation into problems on two models of Suzuki Motor Corp vehicles for potentially malfunctioning warning lights for front passenger seats.

The “preliminary evaluation” opened by NHTSA affects an estimated 205,000 vehicles in the United States.

Several issues, all related to warnings related to the safety of people in front passenger seats, may affect 2006-2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara and 2007-2011 Suzuki SX4.

About half of the 128 complaints filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration involve front passenger seat airbag warning lights.

There have been no injuries or accidents reported to NHTSA involving the issue.

NHTSA opens a preliminary evaluation once consumer complaints or manufacturer service bulletins suggest there may be a safety defect. When the preliminary evaluation is completed, NHTSA either begins an engineering analysis or closes the investigation.

Based on the result of the engineering analysis, a recall can occur or the issue is dropped.