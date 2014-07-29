Suzuki recalls 25,900 Verona sedans in U.S.

DETROIT, July 29 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp is recalling 25,900 Verona sedans from the 2004 to 2006 model years in the United States on the increased risk of a fire linked to daytime running lights, U.S. safety regulators said on Tuesday.

This is an expansion of a May recall of 184,244 Suzuki Forenza and Reno models for the same issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

All three Suzuki models were built by General Motors Co in South Korea. The defect is similar to one that led to the recall of 284,000 Chevrolet small cars in May. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)