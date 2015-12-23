FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says 8th U.S. death linked to Takata airbag rupture
December 23, 2015

U.S. says 8th U.S. death linked to Takata airbag rupture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that an eighth U.S. death is linked to a faulty Takata airbag inflator, marking the first reported death since April and ninth death worldwide. The auto safety agency also said it named a former U.S. Justice Department official to oversee the massive recalls of airbags and the Japanese parts firm’s compliance with a settlement.

NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge told reporters on a conference call that the new death took place in July in a recalled 2001 Honda Accord. The unidentified driver was hospitalized after a Takata airbag ruptured and the driver died several days later.

NHTSA also said that several manufacturers will add “a few hundred thousand vehicles” to the massive recall campaigns. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

